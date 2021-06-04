MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Human remains found on Walpole Island in March have been identified as a missing Windsor, Ont. man and the death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Oyebode Oyenuga, 25, was last seen in Windsor on Feb. 2 and police in the city had put out a plea for public help to locate him.

On March 17, human remains were found on Walpole Island, and OPP confirmed Friday they belonged to Oyenuga.

Lambton County OPP, along with Windsor police, Office of the Chief Coroner, Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Walpole Island Police Service are continuing the investigaion.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton County OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Windsor Police may also be contacted at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or ext. 4000 after hours.