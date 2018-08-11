

CTV London





London police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a ravine in Old South.

Police say William Edward MacPherson, 60, was found dead Friday evening and their investigation has now changed to a homicide probe following the autopsy results.

Police were called to the scene about 7:45 p.m. and located the man deceased in a ravine in the area of Wortley Road and Stanley Street.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and investigators are appealing to members of the public for assistance.

They are trying to determine MacPherson's activities since Monday and are appealing to the public for information. Anyone who may have seen him or had any interactions with him are asked to contanct police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers aat 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.