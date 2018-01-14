

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





The cleanup is under way after extensive flooding in Port Bruce.

“A good one-third of Port Bruce is covered,” said resident John Blankenship.

Some roads were closed in the community, which is southeast of St. Thomas.

Malahide Township officials posted a notice on Facebook Friday noting the severity of the flood.

Emergency services, OPP and the roads department are on site assisting with traffic control and the breaking up and clearing of the ice, the municipality said.

Firefighters were also doing door-to-door sweeps Friday to ensure all citizens were aware of the situation. An emergency shelter was put in place for anyone who needed it.

Over the weekend, the water turned to ice.

“The ice was so think it pushed up to my house and took off my railing,’ Blankenship said.

He said during the flood event he saw, picnic tables and wheelbarrows floating through the water.

Now the items are stuck in ice, including Blankenship’s truck.

He said the vehicle is likely a write-off considering there was water inside that affected most of the interior. “My truck is toast.”

Blankenship said on Sunday the ice build-up was “tremendous.”

He fears more damage will be done to the community, even as officials try to break-up and clear the ice.

“There are a lot of spectators driving around. There’s an enormous amount of ice (to see).”