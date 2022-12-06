Homes for homeless coming to Huron County

Construction is underway on a pair of triplexes in Goderich, Ont. that will house some of Huron County’s most vulnerable residents, as the need for rent geared to income housing increases.

“We’ve had [an] increase of 37 per cent in applications over two years, so the need for that type of housing [rent geared to income] is growing, although it’s always been in demand,” said Huron County’s Director of Social and Property Services, Barbara Hall.

Not far away from the Bennett Street triplexes in Goderich will be a 39-unit apartment building, to be located on Gibbons Street. 10 units will be dedicated to supportive housing for people possibly transitioning directly from homelessness, with 29 units designated as affordable or rent geared to income units.

“It is a commitment of $20.4 million for this, and we will be seeking assistance from both levels of government, to assist us with this,” said Huron County Warden, Glen McNeil.

An architectural rendering of an affordable housing project underway in Huron County. (Source: Huron County Housing)

The new affordable housing projects in Goderich is an acknowledgement that homelessness is here to stay in the county, unless projects like these are built, added McNeil.

“We have residents that have no place to live. They don’t have a place to call home. We recognize that, and Huron County, along with the Town of Goderich, is addressing this,” he said.

As part of the 39-unit apartment building that should break ground in 2023, medical and mental health supports will be located directly within the building.

“Some individuals may have mental health concerns or addiction issues, and it gives them an opportunity to work on their health, in a safe stable environment, with the supports they need,” said Hall.

The Bennett Street triplexes, which are turning two community-housing units into six, should be ready for occupants by early spring.

The 39-unit apartment building on Gibbons Street will take longer. Hall estimates it should be ready for tenants between two and two-and-a-half years time.