Homeowners uninjured following home invasion

    A Sarnia man is in custody fowling an early-morning home invasion.

    Police said just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, a suspect broke into a home on Afton Drive in Sarnia.

    Once inside, the suspect came across two adults and threatened them with a hammer while demanding their valuables.

    According to police, the suspect fled the area but was arrested not long after.

    The two people in the home were not physically injured during the interaction.

    The 33-year-old suspect has been charged with break and enter, two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, disguise with intent, two counts of utter threats and two counts of breach of probation.

    At the time of his arrest, police said the suspect was bound by two separate probation orders for similar offences.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Sarnia Police Service-Criminal Investigations Division at 519-344-8861. 

