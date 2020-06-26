LONDON, ONT. -- OPP received a call for a break and enter in progress, early Thursday morning.

The call was made around 3:25 a.m. in regard to an active emergency at a Lynnwood Avenue address in Simcoe, Norfolk County.

An unknown suspect gained entry to the home and entered while the owner was asleep.

The resident, who awoke to find a male standing in the living room, confronted the male who exited the home through the back door.

The suspect, described as 5'10" with a stocky build, was wearing a dark coloured sweater with a hood over his head at the time of the incident.

OPP are reminding homeowners to lock windows and doors of their home, including garages, sheds, and other buildings on their property.

As this investigation is currently ongoing, OPP ask the public with any information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.