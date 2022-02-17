Homeowner 'unaccounted for' in house fire

The homeowner of a house east of Clinton, Ont. that suffered extensive fire damage, Tuesday afternoon, is still unaccounted for, according to police.

Fire crews were called to the home just off Highway 8, between Wildlife Line and Front Road, around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the home sustained extensive damage and investigators have spent the past two days digging through the burnt out home, searching for the homeowner.

Investigators aren’t sure what sparked the blaze, but have confirmed to CTV News, it is not considered suspicious.

Members of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, Huron OPP, and Central Huron Fire Department, remain on scene, searching through what’s left of the home.