Homeowner assaulted, axe and handheld torch stolen
An investigation in Huron County is ongoing after an attempted home invasion where a torch and axe were stolen, according to police.
Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a home owner in Dinsley Terrace in Clinton found a man in his garage.
The suspect demanded the keys for the home owner’s car and a struggle broke out. The home owner was assaulted and the suspect fled on foot with a handheld torch and an axe.
The suspect was last seen going southbound into a wooded area near the Bayfield River.
He is described as a white man, about 5’9” tall and waring blue jeans a black leather jacket with a John Deere logo and a red baseball cap.
According to police, the home owner did not recognize the suspect and injuries were minor.
K-9 and the OPP Emergency Response Team did a search but weren’t able to find the suspect.
