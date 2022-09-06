Homeowner assaulted after confronting car thief in Central Elgin: OPP

A homeowner was assaulted with a weapon over the long weekend after confronting a thief who was attempting to steal the homeowner’s pick-up truck, OPP say.

According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Monday, police received a 9-1-1 call for a robbery in progress at a Sunset Road address in Central Elgin, Ont.

Police say an unknown man attended the residence and entered a pick-up truck located on the property. Once inside the vehicle, the suspect damaged the ignition which drew the attention of the homeowner.

The owner came out and confronted the male suspect and both individuals became involved in a verbal confrontation.

Police say the suspect then assaulted the homeowner with a weapon, causing minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene to an awaiting white coloured GMC pick-up truck, which was seen heading northbound on Sunset Road at a high rate of speed.

Police say the suspect is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 6’2”, between 25 and 30 years of age, and with dark coloured hair.

OPP are asking that anyone with information or video surveillance that may have captured the suspects or vehicles to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation continues.