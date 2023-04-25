Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost
London and Middlesex County is getting a nearly $22-million boost for homeless prevention and Indigenous Supporting Housing.
The announcement was made in London on Tuesday as part of a $202-million investment provincially.
“I am pleased to see the Ontario government's commitment to addressing the escalating challenges faced by our rapidly growing community,” said Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burdghardt-Jesson.
Under the $202 million, $190.5 million each year will be allocated to the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP), which gives Ontario’s 47 Service Managers greater flexibility to allocate funding and make better use of existing resources to focus on delivering supports.
The remaining $11.5 million each year will be invested in the Indigenous Supportive Housing Program (ISHP), which provides Indigenous-led, culturally appropriate long-term housing solutions and support services to Indigenous people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
“As we experience the influx of complex urban issues within our county, the funding increase for the Homelessness Prevention Program, which can be directed to critical local priorities such as the Middlesex County Interim Accommodation Project, is vital,” added Burdghardt-Jesson.
