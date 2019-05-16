

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 43-year-old Stratford man says he was attacked by a pair of dogs or coyotes early Thursday morning.

Stratford police say the man suffered minor injuries in the incident, which reportedly happened in a wooded area near Griffith Road around 2 a.m.

The man had been living in a makeshift campsite in the area.

Investigators reportedly found evidence of the attack there, saying the victim's belongings were scattered throughout the area.

Two German sheperds had been reported missing from an area home Wednesday night, and police say it is possible they were involved in the incident.

The missing dogs have not yet been located, and police and the Stratford Perth Humane Society continue to search for them.