Homecoming celebrations slow to start on London's Broughdale Avenue

The rain that rolled into London, Ont. just before noon is keeping party-goiers at bay in the Broughdale Avenuea area during Western's homecoming weekend.

As of 1:30 p.m, police tell CTV News they estimate no more than 2000 people. Officers are working to keep the streets clear and advising students to use the sidewalks. Officers are also issuing $120 fines for open alcohol.

Despite numerous warnings from police, public health, and school administration — students living in the area told CTV News on Friday they expect tens-of-thousands of revellers.

A letter to students at Western University sent on behalf of President and Vice-Chancellor Alan Shepard Wednesday, asks them to avoid unsanctioned parties this homecoming weekend to help improve safety.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit also announced on Wednesday that it was putting into place, two new Section 22 Class Orders.

Citing recent COVID-19 outbreaks related to high-risk gatherings and the ongoing presence of the Delta variant, the health unit says the orders were being put into place to crack down on private gatherings and nightclubs.

When asked earlier in the week if the orders were being put into place because of potential homecoming celebrations in the city, Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mackie said, “Certainly the gatherings that we've seen at with young people are front of mind and we definitely are concerned about the level of close contact… and of course, with things happening this weekend, we certainly could see more of that and so that is certainly one of the issues.”

COVID-19 crashed the party in 2020, but in2019, London police estimated their response to the unsanctioned event cost taxpayers about $300,000.

— With files from CTV's Brent Lale