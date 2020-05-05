LONDON, ONT -- The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says the volume of home sales for April was one of lowest since 1978.

The association says there was a more than 50% drop in sales compared to April of 2019, and it is largely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As anticipated, the volume of sales was one of the lowest for April since the Association started tracking data, back in 1978,” said President Blair Campbell in a release.

The number of LSTAR’s listings dropped to 738 in April, which represents a 50.3% decrease from a year ago and 56.8% from ten years ago.

While the drop is significant Campbell says they expect to see numbers recover as the economy begins to reopen over the next few months.

“Now, with the provincial Government planning to re-open the economy, we are expecting that, once that happens, the local markets will start to gradually recover,” said Campbell.

While sales have dropped the price of a home has remained steady on average. Some areas like Elgin County and Strathroy have seen drops in value, while London and St. Thomas have remained steady.

Middlesex County however, has seen prices increase by more than 18 per cent compared to April of 2019.