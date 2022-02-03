Home prices see significant spike in January: LSTAR
The red hot local real estate market continued to sizzle in the frigid month of January.
According to the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR), the average home price climbed to $793,222 last month.
That's almost $90,000 higher than December 2021 and more than double from the same time period in January 2019.
In the first month of 2022, 529 home sales were recorded, the second best January for home sales for LSTAR. There were 669 new listings, and only 286 were still active at the end of the month.
“Despite the fact that slightly more new listings came on the market, there were only 0.5 months of inventory available at the end of January,” said 2022 LSTAR president Randy Pawlowski in a news release.
“In other words, at the current pace of sales, the entire listing inventory of LSTAR could be liquidated in just two weeks, something that we have never seen before."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended after reaching $10.1 million
GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers and supporters who have tied up downtown Ottawa while protesting vaccine mandates.
Ottawa residents fed up with protest as city braces for more convoy demonstrators this weekend
Ottawa is bracing for the upcoming weekend and possible influx of more demonstrators, as the trucker convoy protest continues in the nation's capital.
Conservatives name Candice Bergen as interim leader after O'Toole voted out
The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.
Partial reopening of Alberta border crossing hits snags
One lane each way has been cleared on the highway at the main United States border crossing in southern Alberta but a new problem began late Wednesday night.
Here's what we know about the 'Freedom Convoy' protest today in Ottawa
Ottawa's police chief says the service is looking at "every single option" to end the occupation of downtown Ottawa, as the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures continues.
Police in England say young B.C. woman murdered in Essex, man in custody
Police in Essex, England, say a 19-year-old British Columbia woman has been murdered and a man is under arrest.
NATO says Russian buildup in Belarus is biggest in 30 years
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concern Thursday that Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, and that it has now deployed more troops and military equipment to Belarus than at any time in 30 years.
Ottawa mayor calls Conservative MPs' support of protest 'an absolute disgrace'
Ottawa's mayor is calling on several Conservatives MPs and a senator from Saskatchewan to apologize for praising the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has brought the capital's downtown to a standstill for close to a week.
OPINION | Don Martin: The Groundhog Day massacre casts a shadow over Conservatives tilting hard to the right
Born: August 24, 2020. Died: February 2, 2022. Erin O’Toole’s 526-day intra-pandemic Conservative leadership has been euthanized, taken down by a mercifully quick and decisive 75-vote backstabbing from his own MPs, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
School closures, bus cancellations and updates for southwestern Ontario
A list of school closures for Thursday, Feb. 3.
-
More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says more snow is in the forecast Thursday for southwestern Ontario.
-
Guelph man arrested after sending unwanted emails to law firm
A Guelph man is facing charges after sending images and videos of himself posing with various weapons to a local law firm.
Windsor
-
All school buses cancelled for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
All school buses have been cancelled across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for Thursday.
-
Windsor woman hits 161 blood donations after decades of giving
Christine Moody of Windsor has been donating blood nearly every three months for over four decades.
-
Snow day: Impact of storm in Windsor-Essex, closures and cancellations
With the region under a winter storm warning, school buses in Windsor-Essex were cancelled Wednesday morning, other services have also been impacted due the heavy snow.
Barrie
-
Two crashes shut down Highway 11 south of Gravenhurst
A portion of Highway 11 is shut down Thursday morning following two separate crashes south of Gravenhurst.
-
Snowfall and slick road conditions cancels school buses in Simcoe County
It's a snow day for the second day in a row for many students across Simcoe Muskoka on Thursday.
-
OPP seize drugs and cash on Highway 400
Police have seized drugs and cash during an impaired driving investigation on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for truck in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
Sudbury police are still looking for the Dogde Ram pickup truck that hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Walford Road and Ramsey View Court and have released photos of the vehicle.
-
Two Sudbury seniors killed in Hwy. 69 crash
Two seniors from Sudbury were killed in a crash that shut down Highway 69 for much of the day Wednesday, police say.
-
'Historic' gas prices hitting northern Ont. hardest
Drivers in northern Ontario no doubt clenched their wallets when they saw gas prices hit an all-time high in many communities Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Here's what we know about the 'Freedom Convoy' protest today in Ottawa
Ottawa's police chief says the service is looking at "every single option" to end the occupation of downtown Ottawa, as the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures continues.
-
‘Absolute disgrace:’ Ottawa mayor blasts Conservative MPs for visiting ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters
Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is calling on a Conservative MP to apologize for a supportive visit to the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters that have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Friday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Olympians from Ottawa and region to watch at the Winter Games
CTVNewsOttawa.ca introduces you to the Canadian Olympians from Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor set to hold briefing Thursday after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a news conference on the pandemic later today, his first since public health restrictions began to ease this week.
-
Toronto avoids heavy snowfall overnight but remains under winter weather travel advisory
While the Greater Toronto Area escaped the heavy snowfall that was expected overnight, a winter weather travel advisory remains in effect ahead of flurries this afternoon.
-
'Check your tickets': Winning $5 million lotto 6/49 ticket sold in GTA
One lucky Ontarian is now $5 million richer after purchasing a winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket.
Montreal
-
Quebec City police prepare for 'Freedom Convoy,' say they're in contact with organizers
Quebec City police say they are communicating with a so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ heading to the capital this weekend and intend to keep peace and order in the city.
-
'That's what scares me': Quebec MP Greg Fergus condemns Confederate flags in Ottawa protest
'Let's not mince words. The Confederate flag is a symbol for slavery,' said Fergus in a speech to fellow MPs to mark Black History Month.
-
Montreal police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Montreal police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.
Atlantic
-
15 schools dismissing students due to power outages in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour areas
Fifteen schools in Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage and surrounding communities are dismissing students this morning due to an ongoing power outage.
-
N.S. announces 6 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, 92 in hospital due to virus
Nova Scotia reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Stefanson to make early learning childcare announcement
A joint annoucement on early learning and childcare in Manitoba is expected Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislature.
-
Extreme cold weather forcing school and bus cancellations
Manitoba school and bus cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 2
-
'We're looking at a restriction-free Manitoba by spring': Province taking first step to completely remove restrictions
The Manitoba government is taking a "cautious" step toward reducing public health orders in the province with the goal of having no restrictions by the spring.
Calgary
-
Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions
There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.
-
Stephen Carter out as mayor's chief of staff
Stephen Carter, Gondek's first chief of staff, announced on social media Wednesday that he has departed from the mayor's office.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Back to the lighter jacket by tomorrow in Calgary
Warmer days just ahead in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Province surpasses 1,600 hospitalizations, sets new record high
The latest figures show 1,598 patients in hospital, the second-highest count to date. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s count of 1,585 was revised to a pandemic-high 1,627.
-
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation criticizes government's approach to border blockade
On Feb. 2, the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief and Council released a statement regarding the current U.S-Canadian border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell wanes while storm blasts NW Alberta
It'll be another cold day across central and northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Novice driver clocked going nearly triple the speed limit on North Vancouver highway: RCMP
A novice driver caught going nearly three times the speed limit on a North Vancouver highway won't be behind the wheel for a while, local Mounties say.
-
After 3 years lost, B.C. cat named Ralph being reunited with overjoyed owner
Former Kamloops, B.C., resident Crystal Maclean is anxiously awaiting a reunion she doubted would ever come.
-
Latest Surrey, B.C., shooting involves feuding Punjabi singers, gunfire on TikTok, mistaken identity
Surrey Mounties are conducting an unusual investigation where no one was harmed in a spray of gunfire, but the gunman may have documented the shooting and posted it to TikTok as part of an ongoing feud involving a Punjabi singer.