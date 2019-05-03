

CTV London





It was another solid month for the local real estate market.

New statistics released by the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) show that 1,055 homes were sold in April.

That’s up 7.7 per cent compared to April of last year.

LSTAR President Earl Taylor said in a statement, “The home resales activity in April reflects a very robust start to the spring market season…In fact, last month was the third best April, since LSTAR started tracking data in 1978.”

The average home sales price was just over $421,000, an increase of almost 15 per cent over April 2018, and a record high for the region.