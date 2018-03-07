

London police say an early morning home invasion-style robbery may have happened at the wrong address.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 4 males forced their way into a home in the Oxford and Maitland area.

The suspects were armed with guns and other weapons and assaulted both the male and female residents of the home. They only received minor injuries.

They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and personal property.

Police don't think it was random, but it may have been a case of mistaken address.

All four suspects are all described as male, black, in their 20s, wearing bandana-style masks.

Call police if you know anything.