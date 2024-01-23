Home invasion investigation ongoing in Sarnia

Sarnia police report an “ongoing investigation” after a reported home invasion Tuesday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m., police were called to a motel room at 1626 London Line, that was reportedly entered by force and occupants held against their will.

The public is asked to avoid the area that still has a heavy police presence.

According to police, Investigators are reviewing video evidence and suspect descriptions will be released as soon as they are available.

At this time, there are no known physical injuries to the victims and police expect to be present in the area for several hours.