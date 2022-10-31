Home invasion investigation in Woodstock

Residents of a home in Woodstock were taken to hospital with minor injuries after confronting someone in their home, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say the residents of the home on Warwick Avenue near Cambridge Street woke up to the sound of their house alarm.

They heard noises coming from the basement and confronted a suspect.

After an altercation, police say the suspect fled the house through the backyard.

Homeowners describe the suspect as a tall, thin, man wearing a camouflage hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).