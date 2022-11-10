Holocaust survivor urges students to stand up against discrimination
Hedy Bohm, 94, was only a teenager when she lost her mother and father at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War II.
On Thursday, the eve of Remembrance Day, she spoke via the internet to more than 3,000 seventh and eighth graders from across the Thames Valley District School Board.
“Young people, most of them the same ages as the people I’m speaking to, 12, 13, were murdered upon their arrival to Auschwitz,” said Bohm. “It was horrible.”
Bohm, who was an only child who grew up in Europe, said she never faced discrimination until the war broke out.
“I want the kids today to never ever be put down or discriminated against,” said Bohm. “Never ever believe it if someone tells you, you’re not good enough.”
Many of the students got her message loud and clear.
Grade eight student Hazel Sereda said they are walking away with more knowledge surrounding the Holocaust and told CTV News London, “We know that hatred is real and that we have to stand up to hatred.”
Bohm eventually made her way to Canada once being liberated after the war. She married and had two children.
She hopes the lessons she taught her kids can still be learned today.
“Love your parents, appreciate your teachers and always, always be kind,” she said.
