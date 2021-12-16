Holiday travel plans dashed, but 2022 getaways still possible: agent

Dreams of sandy beaches and ocean breezes will have to wait a little longer, as people are cancelling holiday getaway plans.

“I cancelled our trip. As of Monday I cancelled and here we are,” says Sheryl Rooth, who was planning to leave for a Cuban holiday with family.

“We booked our trip in May and we've just been keeping our fingers crossed and things were really looking good up until the last couple of weeks.”

With the pervasive nature of the Omicron variant, and Wednesday night’s announcement the federal government was advising all non-essential travel out of the country should stop, sun-seeking holiday plans have taken a hit.

“We have a lot of inquiries from people seeing what they should do in the future,” says Robert-Q Vacation Travel Specialist Kelly-Lynn Balderston.

She adds many questions are involving insurance, “Coverage changes as the government warning changes and we just had a new government warning last night, so that changes what your insurance will cover and as far as cancellation.”

She advises clients to get travel insurance, or if they have insurance through work, to double check what the coverage is.

Rooth says she purchased to insurance back in the May, which made the decision easier to make this week, ultimately coming down to risk assessment.

“We're going to spend a week worrying and is that test going to come back negative or positive and then what happens and we just did not want to get stuck in a hotel.”

Balderston says if your trip is still a few months away, be patient and don't to rush into a decision now, as many providers allow for changes closer to the departure.

“If you have something booked for April, May, June, you don't really need to make that decision today. You might want to wait until a little bit closer to see what changes.”

The travel advisory introduced by the government covers the next four weeks, at which time it could end, or be extended depending on the COVID-19 situation at the time.