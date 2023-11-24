Holiday Train weaves its way through London Thursday night
The CPKC Holiday Train made its annual visit to London Thursday evening.
The train rolled in just before 9 p.m., stopping on Richmond Row.
Entertainers travel the rails through Canada and the U.S, giving free concerts and spreading festive spirit.
Thousands turned out for last night’s London stop.
CKPC also donates to local food drives, encouraging attendees to donate as well.
“These nights are invaluable. We collected over 8,000 of food last year and over $20,000 in cash donations for the food bank which goes so far in the city of London," said Joshua Millar, part of the Tepperman’s food bank team.
On Friday, the train will be making stops in Chatham and Windsor.
