On Monday afternoon the Dairy Farmers of Ontario presented a $40,000 cheque to the Children's Health Foundation from its Milk and Cookie Campaign.

When asked about the donation, Julie Granger, marketing manager of DFO says, “This holiday season Dairy Farmers and Oreo Cookies along with Sobeys, Walmart Canada, Agropur, Longo’s and Lactalis Canada raised $600,000 to be donated back to Ontario children’s hospitals. Children’s Hospital of London received $40,000.”

Scott Fortnum, CEO of Children’s Health Foundation, says, “We are very excited, [the] $40,000 gift that came makes a big difference - whether it’s to fund one of the programs like music therapy or supporting the purchasing of equipment - it’s a fantastic gift.”

During the month of December, every time Ontarians purchased milk and Oreo cookies from select retailers, a portion of the proceeds went to the Milk and Cookie Campaign and children’s hospitals across the province were the ones who benefited.