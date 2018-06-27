Featured
Holiday heat wave on the way, MLHU issues heat warning
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:20AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 11:40AM EDT
Environment Canada is warning about what they call a “significant heat event” for the Canada Day weekend.
Beginning Friday temperatures will climb into the low thirties bringing heat and humidity through the holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued an extended heat warning.
This is the MLHU's third extreme temperature alert of the year.
Hot and humid air will move into the area for the weekend with temperatures peaking in the mid to low thirties and humidex values in the mid-forties. Overnight temperatures will only fall to the low twenties.
Some forecasts have the heat event continuing into midweek.