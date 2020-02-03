London Mayor Ed Holder is in Ottawa Monday to pitch local projects and initiatives align with federal priorities on infrastructure, transportation, the environment, and supporting London’s most vulnerable.

Holder is testifying before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance.

He will also meet with Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna.

Holder is expected to provide details to the standing committee about the budgetary perspectives and challenges facing mid-size cities.

He makes his pitch in Ottawa after announcing a goal for London to become the first major city in Canada to have a zero-emission public transit.

Holder’s presentation begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be seen here.