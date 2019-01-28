Featured
Holder to meet with Prime Minister Monday
Employee Andrew Earle (left to right), Minister of State for Science and Technology Ed Holder and Prime Minister Stephen Harper look over devices fabricated on 3-D printers at The National Research Council building in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
CTV London
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 6:11AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 28, 2019 6:12AM EST
Newly minted London Mayor Ed Holder is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday morning.
The meeting will take place in Ottawa at 10:15 according to a scheduled released by the Prime Minister's Office.
There is speculation that the meeting may touch upon the Saudi Arms Deal.
London is home to General Dynamics who makes the LAVs as part of the deal. General Dynamics employess thousands of people in London.
Trudeau has no other one-on-one meetings planned with any other mayor.