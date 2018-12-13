

CTV London





The OPP is investigating online threats received by organizations across southwestern Ontario on Wednesday, with similar threats reported across Canada and in the U.S.

Police say there have been multiple occurrences of the online messages sent to businesses and government offices around the region.

In Milverton, the arena was evacuated and search after an emailed bomb threat, but nothing was found.

Businesses in Stratford, St. Marys and Vanastra have also reported receiving bomb threats.

Investigators say the threats currently appear to be unfounded, but the situation is being monitored and investigations are underway.

The public is asked to report suspicious activity to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122

In the U.S., business, schools and universities across the country were evacuated because of "bomb threat hoax" messages.

The New York City Police Department said the email threats - some with the subject line 'Think Twice' - were meant to cause a disruption and force people to send money.

With files from the Associated Press.