Hitting the ice to show support for those impacted by a tragedy

A day of pick-up hockey is held to support the families of Chloe MacKenzie and Jacob Cloney. MacKenzie died and Cloney was seriously injured in a collision. Pictured in London, Ont. on Friday, Feb.10, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) A day of pick-up hockey is held to support the families of Chloe MacKenzie and Jacob Cloney. MacKenzie died and Cloney was seriously injured in a collision. Pictured in London, Ont. on Friday, Feb.10, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rescues in Turkiye offer moments of relief in quake aftermath

Rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold after a catastrophic earthquake slammed Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 22,000.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver