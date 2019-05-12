

CTV London





A pedestrian has life threatening injuries after they were struck by a van in a Stratford Walmart parking lot.

Stratford police say the driver fled from the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle is described as a dirty white Toyota van with tinted windows, a roof rack and the letters C-E-O possibly in the license plate.

After hitting the pedestrian the van was seen leaving the parking lot and going north on CH Meier Boulevard.

Police are asking anyone who sees the van to call 911.