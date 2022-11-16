'Historic World Cup for the kids': Many soccer fans weren’t born last time Canada qualified

The World Cup excitement is palpable in London, Ont.

With many young Canadians able to cheer on their home country for the first time.

“We have always seen the women but we've never seen the men, and it’s exciting especially with some players like Alfonso Davies,” says Silje McGee, a teenager playing for London Whitecaps.

“They're hopefully going to make us proud.”

At BMO Centre, London’s soccer mecca, they’ll have the games on the televisions in the bar, and will host up to 300 people in the main meeting room to watch the Canada matches on the big screen.

The upstairs meeting room at the BMO Centre in London, Ont. will hold up to 300 people for Canada’s World Cup matches in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“I think that this World Cup would be a historic World Cup for the kids,” says Tom Partalas, president of the BMO Centre.

“They haven't seen anything where Canada was involved, because last time was 1986 and some of them were not even born.”

Partalas says they plan to host a “big bash” for the final, even if Canada doesn’t make it.

Scot’s Corner in downtown London is the city’s unofficial soccer headquarters. They wish the event was held in summer so they could utilize the patio, but they are still excited to welcome fans of all nationalities.

“We have like 40 beers from around the world to choose from here,” says Billy Thomson, owner of Scot’s Corner.

“We have 12-14 TV's here, and the games will have audio, which a lot of bars don’t give you. The volume will be up so you can sing and dance with us.”

Thomson says the bar will open at 8 a.m. for the England matches, and will be willing to open early for other games if he is contacted in advance by fans.

The London Public Library will be showing select World Cup matches during the tournament in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)For those who don’t wish to watch at a bar, across the street the London Public Library has brought down the big screens.

“It’s free, it's central to downtown, and it’s a place to gather,” says librarian Mark Richardson.

“ It's close to just about everything and it's easy to get to so why not come and watch it with your friends and family here at the Central Library.”

A schedule can be found on their Facebook page.

A number of local clubs will also be opening for games involving home countries as well as matches involving Canada.