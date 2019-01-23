

Scott Miller, CTV London





A 76-year-old man from Stratford is facing multiple sexual assault charges dating back several years.

Stratford police say the victims range in age from four to nine years old, and the alleged assaults happened over a period of years.

Police say the young victims are not related to the suspect, but were known to him and were placed in a position of care with him.

The 76-year-old was arrested and charged with the sex offences on Tuesday.

Police believe they have spoken to all potential victims.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the alleged victims.