Historic Kineto Theatre in Forest set to reopen after major reno and expansion

It’s been a long wait but film and heritage buffs can once again enjoy seeing movies at the historic Kiwanis Kineto Theatre in Forest, Ont.

The 105-year-old theatre reopens Tuesday night with COVID capacity restrictions in place.

“We’re just excited to be back,” said Kiwanis Club Spokesperson, Ruth Illman. It’s good for the community. It’s good for our patrons. But golly it’s really good for our spirits as a volunteer club, because this has been tough. We’re excited.”

The reopening follows last year’s unveiling of the theatre’s $1.4 million renovation and expansion. Artist’s rendering of what the front facade of the Kineto Theatre will look like. (Source: Kiwanis Club of Forest)The volunteer driven project, paid for through fundraising, along with ticket and concession sales, was put on hold a number of times over the course of the pandemic, including the most recent round of provincial pandemic restrictions, which were relaxed on Monday.

“We were going full blast. By November and December we were busy every day. Then, then of course we were set back,” said Illman.

More than just a movie house, the newly modernized heritage venue is now a community hub celebrating arts and culture. It hosts book signings, concerts, film festivals and more. It also rents space out for community groups. Kineto Theatre auditoriumThe last piece of the revamp is the new front facade. The Kiwanis Club has applied for a federal/provincial infrastructure grant with hopes a new marquis will be up later this year.

“And the marquis will stretch all across the front of the old building and the new, and it’ll be gorgeous,” said Illman

The first movie on the schedule is Sing 2, which will run Tuesday, then again through this weekend.

COVID rules will allow between 80 and 100 people inside the auditorium.