Historic Kineto Theatre in Forest set to reopen after major reno and expansion
It’s been a long wait but film and heritage buffs can once again enjoy seeing movies at the historic Kiwanis Kineto Theatre in Forest, Ont.
The 105-year-old theatre reopens Tuesday night with COVID capacity restrictions in place.
“We’re just excited to be back,” said Kiwanis Club Spokesperson, Ruth Illman. It’s good for the community. It’s good for our patrons. But golly it’s really good for our spirits as a volunteer club, because this has been tough. We’re excited.”
The reopening follows last year’s unveiling of the theatre’s $1.4 million renovation and expansion.Artist’s rendering of what the front facade of the Kineto Theatre will look like. (Source: Kiwanis Club of Forest)The volunteer driven project, paid for through fundraising, along with ticket and concession sales, was put on hold a number of times over the course of the pandemic, including the most recent round of provincial pandemic restrictions, which were relaxed on Monday.
“We were going full blast. By November and December we were busy every day. Then, then of course we were set back,” said Illman.
More than just a movie house, the newly modernized heritage venue is now a community hub celebrating arts and culture. It hosts book signings, concerts, film festivals and more. It also rents space out for community groups.Kineto Theatre auditoriumThe last piece of the revamp is the new front facade. The Kiwanis Club has applied for a federal/provincial infrastructure grant with hopes a new marquis will be up later this year.
“And the marquis will stretch all across the front of the old building and the new, and it’ll be gorgeous,” said Illman
The first movie on the schedule is Sing 2, which will run Tuesday, then again through this weekend.
COVID rules will allow between 80 and 100 people inside the auditorium.
London Top Stories
-
Breaking
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP moving in on truck blockade at U.S.-Canada border in Alberta
RCMP are moving in on a blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing. Commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans have been blocking the highway at the U.S.-Canada border in Coutts, Alta. since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
Feds dismiss suggestion they should 'step in' as trucker convoy protests continue
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is dismissing a suggestion from one Ottawa city councillor that it's time for the federal government and RCMP to 'step in' to secure the downtown core, as the trucker convoy protests continue.
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
As the crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest entered its fourth full day in Ottawa, despite condemnations and calls for the trucker convoy to go home.
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever
Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs in
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership as early as Wednesday.
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
Cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's GDP since legalization: report
A new report says cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and $13.3 billion to Ontario's since recreational pot was legalized in October 2018.
Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'
Canada has told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict," according to a travel advisory released on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Patients continue to outnumber beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals
There are still not enough beds at Waterloo Wellington hospitals to care for the number of patients seeking help.
-
Region of Waterloo COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 9 more in hospital
Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo region, local health officials reported in a daily update Tuesday.
-
‘We’re all staffed up and ready to go’: Road crews prepare for another major snow dump
Just two weeks after one of the biggest snowstorms that southern Ontario has seen in decades, Region of Waterloo road crews are getting ready to go another round with Mother Nature.
Windsor
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'This is going to be a long storm': Winter storm warning in effect, Windsor-Essex prepares for significant snowfall
Windsor-Essex crews are gearing up for a possible multi-day snowstorm heading towards the region.
-
University of Windsor buys former Windsor Star building for $6.7 million
The University of Windsor will be moving into the old Windsor Star building on Ouellette Avenue.
-
Black Business Can looks to ‘shatter disparity’ by supporting Black-owned businesses
Coinciding with the beginning of Black History Month in Canada, Black Business Can is launching its annual 28-day challenge to support Black-owned businesses in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Ontario couple shocked by nearly $43,000 gas bill for 3 months service
An Orillia, Ont. couple was shocked to receive an eye-popping gas bill of nearly $43,000 for three months of service.
-
Barrie woman killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in New Brunswick
A Barrie woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick on Sunday.
-
Delivery driver ambushed, robbed at gunpoint and left tied up in ditch: OPP
OPP are looking for two men after a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Caledon.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario couple shocked by nearly $43,000 gas bill for 3 months service
An Orillia, Ont. couple was shocked to receive an eye-popping gas bill of nearly $43,000 for three months of service.
-
Collision closes Walford Road in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening a collision has closed Walford Road.
-
Young Sault trio charged after being rescued inside old hospital
Three teenagers in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with trespassing at an old hospital site after getting lost and needing to be rescued, police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall to be closed remainder of the week amid convoy protest
The Rideau Centre in Ottawa's downtown core will remain closed until Feb. 6.
-
Some residents in downtown Ottawa standing up to the trucker convoy
Some residents of Ottawa downtown neighbourhoods are standing up to the trucker convoy demonstrators who have taken over their streets.
-
Ontario premier to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa: 'Move on'
Ontario's premier says the protesters causing ongoing gridlock in downtown Ottawa have been heard, and they should "let the people of Ottawa get back to their lives."
Toronto
-
Ontario family forced to pay $32,900 bill because of travel insurance confusion
An Ontario couple said they were shocked after learning they’re on the hook for a $32,900 because of a rule they didn't know existed.
-
'It's pure neglect': Ontario mother says school left her five-year-old son outside in the cold
The mother of a five-year-old boy who was allegedly left out in the cold following outdoor playtime at an Ontario public school last month is accusing staff members of neglect.
-
Robbers staged public shootings to distract from Toronto-area jewelry store heists: court video
A rash of robberies where thieves used tow trucks to smash into the front of Toronto-area jewelry stores also included another frightening tactic -- staging a shooting across a city to draw away police, according to court testimony.
Montreal
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
-
Major construction union says it won't fund COVID-19 protest convoy in Quebec City
Quebec's FTQ-Construction union will not finance a convoy of protesters against COVID-19 health rules, despite a request from well-known union representative Bernard 'Rambo' Gauthier.
-
Montrealers asked to take precautions in 'the physical world' after online purchase ends in stabbing
After a stabbing in a quiet corner of Anjou, locals were asking why. Police say it was a robbery that took place after an online purchase, and an online trading-site organizer says people need to remember there are no safety guarantees in this kind of interaction.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier apologizes for failing to follow rules in disclosure of $31.2M in property sales
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson admits she failed to follow conflict of interest rules around the disclosure of more than $31.2 million in sales of properties, and is apologizing for her error.
-
Winnipeg police concerned amid a spike in carjackings so far in 2022
There has been a significant rise in the number of carjackings in Winnipeg so far in 2022. January saw the highest number of carjackings per month in the past five years—a spike Winnipeg police says is concerning.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit pandemic high in Manitoba; 7 new deaths reported
Manitoba has reported a pandemic high in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Calgary
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give provincial update
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
-
'Dreams do come true:' Tsuut’ina Nation man turned childhood dream into a reality
DerRic Starlight grew up watching the 1980’s classic Fraggle Rock, and dreamt that one day, he would become a star on the show.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give provincial update
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
-
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
-
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 9 deaths, upwards of 1,000 hospitalizations
The B.C. government announced nine more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital exceeded 1,000 once again.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their peak, health officials say
The number of patients being admitted to B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 appears to have peaked, health officials said Tuesday while sharing new findings about the Omicron variant.
-
COVID-19 antiviral pill: Who is eligible to receive Paxlovid in B.C.?
It's been two weeks since Health Canada approved another tool in the fight against COVID-19, and B.C. health officials are working to determine who would be best suited to receive it, given the province's limited supply.