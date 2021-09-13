Historic chapel loses steeple after severe thundstorms wreak havoc across southwestern Ontario

London, Ont. -

Like a scene out of a horror movie the lightning never seemed to quit after a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across southwestern Ontario.

Around 10 p.m. the storms began to light up the skies across the London region. The lightning was constant as winds and heavy rains pounded the region.

As of 6 a.m. Monday there are numerous power outages being reported by Hydro One across the area.

Reports of damage have come in from areas such as St. Thomas and Ailsa Craig.

CTV News London and 1290 CJBK have received reports that the historic Trinity Chapel in Ailsa Craig was heavily damaged in the storms.

Photos from the scene from CTV's Sean Irvine show the steeple toppled over on the ground beside the church.

The historic Trinity Chapel in Ailsa Craig lost its steeple in Sunday night's storms. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)

Meanwhile in London there are a few small pockets where power remains out but none are wide spread.

Dispatchers and fire crews have been very busy tonight due to a major lightning and wind storm. Multiple areas with tree damage and hydro wires down. Working with our partners @lpsmediaoffice @LondonHydro #ldnont pic.twitter.com/pwUyd60PHK — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) September 13, 2021

The exact extent of the storms’ damage is not yet known, however so far no injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile as a result of power outages several Thames Valley District School Board schools are closed.

The following schools will not be open Monday:

East Williams Memorial Public School

Emily Stowe Public School

North Middlesex District High School

Parkill-West Williams Public School

Port Burwell Public School

Springfield Public School

Straffordville Public School

More rain is possible in the region later Monday with a 70 per cent chance for light showers in the afternoon.