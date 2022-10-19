‘His mind is sharp’: 84-year-old staving off Alzheimer’s with education
It was a convocation like many others, filled with ceremony and tradition.
Graduating students had filed into Western University's Alumni Hall on Wednesday morning, young people ready to launch into the next phase of their lives.
At the front of the auditorium sat a man with grey hair and a cane watching as students crossed the stage to have their accomplishments recognized.
Then, aided by his wife, the man at the front of the auditorium took the stage and his name, "Ron Robert", was called.
At that moment, the auditorium filled with sound of a prolonged applause.
Ron Robert watches as he prepares to take the stage for his graduation at Western University on Oct. 19, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
84-year-old Ron Robert attended King's University College, a Western University affiliate, to help stave off the creeping effects of Alzheimer's disease and on Wednesday he graduated.
An emotional Robert was clearly touched, saying, "That ceremony will stay in my memory until the day I die. It was beautiful. I'm actually getting emotional again. I couldn't help it, the tears started."
Ron's wife, Catherine, was also overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.
"I was elated, so surprised,” she says. “Like, I didn't expect that."
Joined by Catherine, son Roland and daughter Rita, Ron also attended a post-convocation reception at Wemple Hall on the King’s campus. He shared congratulations with other graduates.
"The students were such a big help, getting through all these courses and they'll continue to be there too,” he says.
Robert says the convocation ceremony was a highlight moment, but also says his days on campus aren't done quite yet.
Ron Robert at a reception at Wemple Hall on the King's University College campus following his graduation on Oct. 19, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
"I'm going to take post-graduate studies next term and then I'm thinking of doing a masters. I really want it to be about this whole experience,” he explains. “How we can really help people with Alzheimer's and others — all the aged people."
During his time on campus, Robert had also made presentations to medical students, helping their understanding of the impacts of an Alzheimer's diagnosis.
He was diagnosed with the disease about eight years ago, but his daughter Rita has no doubt that being in school has improved her father's life.
“Absolutely, his mind is sharp,” she says. “He's not losing anything. A few moments here and- here when he's really tired, but I think without the education and the constant learning he would not be in the same place."
Robert believes if he stays active and engaged, he can make it beyond the century mark.
