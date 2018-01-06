

CTV London





It's tough sledding for motorists for a third day in our region.

Both directions of the 402 were closed between Nauvoo Road near Watford and the 401.

It's all thanks to a nasty streamer coming off of Lake Huron and resting directly over areas north and west of London.

Meanwhile, Highway 21 in Midwestern Ontario was also closed for the day again because of road conditions and visibility issues.

A snow squall warning remains in effect for London-Middlesex as well as Sarnia-Lambton and Huron-Perth.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for all of southern Ontario.

Windchill values are expected to continue in the minus 30 to minus 35 range Saturday morning and then continue in the minus 25 to 30 range until tonight.