Featured
Highway 402 open again to traffic
OPP Tweeted this photo of zero visibility on Highway 402 looking westbound from the Centre Road overpass near Strathroy, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV London
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 10:45AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2018 10:29AM EST
Highway 402 is finally open to traffic after being closed for three straight days.
Both directions of the 402 were closed between Nauvoo Road and the 401 from Thursday to Saturday because of a nasty streamer coming off of Lake Huron.
Police are still urging motorists to watch for blowing snow and always drive according to the road conditions.