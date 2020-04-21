Highway 401 westbound closed near Thamesville
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 6:44AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 6:54AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have closed a portion of the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in the Thamesville area following a collision overnight.
Police first reported the closure of the westbound lanes between Orford Road and Victoria Road around 3:20 a.m.
Few details are available at this time and a reopening time has not been given.
This is a developing story, more to come…