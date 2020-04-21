LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police have closed a portion of the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in the Thamesville area following a collision overnight.

Police first reported the closure of the westbound lanes between Orford Road and Victoria Road around 3:20 a.m.

Few details are available at this time and a reopening time has not been given.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB between Orford Rd and Victoria Rd #Highgate - Highway closed following collision. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 21, 2020

This is a developing story, more to come…