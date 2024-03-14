Highway 401 reopens in Woodstock area: Police

LONDON
London

    Police in Woodstock have reopened roadway portions of the 401 after investigating a crash.

    Previously closed were the westbound off-ramp from Highway 401 onto Highway 2/Dundas Street, as well as the westbound lanes from Highway 401 and Dundas Street to Oxford Road 4 and Dundas Street.

    There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, or if there are any injuries.

    More updates will be provided when they become available.

