Highway 401 reopens following crash
A section of Highway 401 has reopened following a crash.
OPP and EMS in Elgin County were called to the scene Friday morning in the eastbound lanes at Graham Road after a two-vehicle collision.
Police said injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.
There is no word on what caused the crash or any possible charges.
London Top Stories
Civic Holiday starts with sun, ends with showers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's why some researchers say breast cancer screening should start at age 40
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes
As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Kitchener
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
$6M lawsuit over tweets from Guelph woman reinstated by appeal judges
An appeals court has ruled a $6 million defamation lawsuit against a Guelph woman stemming from a series of Tweets can move ahead, more than a year after a previous judge tossed the case out.
Windsor
Police seize pills ‘100 times more potent than oxycodone’ in Windsor auto theft investigation
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Windsor Police Service (WPS) spent 16 months trying to bust an “international auto theft” ring.
Fraud and identity theft suspect wanted in Windsor
Windsor police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a victim’s identity and made multiple credit applications in their name.
Four suspects wanted in connection to auto theft, fraud
Windsor police are seeking four suspects believed to be involved in the theft of a truck and ensuing fraud purchases in the city.
Barrie
Sampson acquitted in first degree murder trial verdict
Rob Sampson, the man charged with first degree murder in the 2019 death of mother of five Tracy Reid has been acquitted.
Barrie citizen alerts police to mens' suspicious behaviour
Two men were checking out cars were spotted by a citizen who called 911.
Kempenfest celebrates 51 years on Barrie's waterfront
Sprawled across more than two kilometres of Barrie's waterfront, the annual event features more than 350 artisans and craft vendors, a midway, and two stages of live music.
Northern Ontario
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
Ottawa
OC Transpo to provide update on O-Train return-to-service plan today
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar and officials with Rideau Transit Group will provide an update on work to resume O-Train service at 4 p.m.
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new link connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
Toronto
Video shows stolen truck slamming into stopped traffic at Brampton intersection
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
Why are Taylor Swift tickets for Canada concerts already on sale?
A selection of Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto dates with hefty price tags are already on sale days ahead of the official Ticketmaster release.
Video shows arson suspect running away from Brampton house moments after it burst into flames
Police have released new video footage which shows an arson suspect running away from a burning house in Brampton, moments after it appeared to catch fire.
Montreal
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
Two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Habs, Jack Adams winner Bob Murdoch dies age 76
Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenceman has died at the age of 76.
Atlantic
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive
New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.
Winnipeg
Ukrainian woman in Manitoba claiming former employer has failed to pay her all owed wages
A Ukrainian woman living in Winnipeg is speaking out saying her former employer has failed to pay her and several other Ukrainian employees.
Man caught shooting geese in St. Vital Park: Manitoba Conservation
Manitoba Conservation officers have responded to a number of calls over the last several months, including an incident where a man was shooting geese in Winnipeg.
Third suspect charged with manslaughter in Winnipeg homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a third suspect in connection with an October 2022 homicide in city’s Elmwood neighbourhood.
Calgary
String of break-ins puts Inglewood businesses on edge
Six break-ins and a daytime robbery have businesses in Inglewood scratching their heads -- and beefing up security.
Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake bound, police warn
Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.
Police seek assistance identifying suspect in Tuxedo Park assault and attempted robbery
Calgary police are asking for public assistance identifying a person they believe is responsible for an assault and attempted robbery in Tuxedo Park.
Edmonton
Machete attacks in northeast Edmonton lead to attempted murder, aggravated assault charges for B.C. man
A B.C. man faces an attempted murder charge among others following a violent machete attack on multiple people overnight Monday in northeast Edmonton.
Alberta International Airshow set to take off again after 2 years
Pilots and parachuters are preparing to take off northeast of Edmonton over the long weekend.
Food bank, now providing 35,000 hampers a month, hoping to restock at Heritage Festival
Edmonton's Food Bank needs Edmonton Heritage Festival to again be one of its largest hauls of the year as public need remains "staggeringly" high.
Vancouver
32-year-old fatally stabbed in downtown Vancouver, marking city’s 11th homicide of 2023
A serious assault in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, police confirmed Friday.
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
3 race horses died in Vancouver within 2-week span in July: B.C. Ministry of Public Safety
Three race horses died and another was injured during competitions in Vancouver last month, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety.