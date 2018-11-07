Featured
Highway 401 eastbound reopens near Chatham after early morning crash
Damage is seen after a tractor trailer collided with a cement barrier on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Source: OPP)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 7:46AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 1:47PM EST
A crash involving a transport truck closed a portion of Highway 401 eastbound near Chatham Wednesday morning.
Eastbound traffic was diverted at Kent Bridge Road for the crash near Scane Road that happene just after 4 a.m.
Chatham-Kent OPP say an eastbound tractor trailer hit a cement barrier while entering the construction zone.
The transport was extensively damaged and had to be towed from the scene, police say.
The 59-year-old male driver of the truck has been charged with careless driving as a result of the police investigation.