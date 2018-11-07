

CTV London





A crash involving a transport truck closed a portion of Highway 401 eastbound near Chatham Wednesday morning.

Eastbound traffic was diverted at Kent Bridge Road for the crash near Scane Road that happene just after 4 a.m.

Chatham-Kent OPP say an eastbound tractor trailer hit a cement barrier while entering the construction zone.

The transport was extensively damaged and had to be towed from the scene, police say.

The 59-year-old male driver of the truck has been charged with careless driving as a result of the police investigation.