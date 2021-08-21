Highway 401 and 402 closed overnight Saturday for demolition of underpass

London, Ont. -

Highway 401 eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as Highway 402 eastbound lanes will be fully closed for the demolition of the Dingman Drive underpass Saturday from 8pm until Sunday at 10am.

Highway 401 and 402 Eastbound Detour Route

All eastbound lanes of Highways 401 and 402 will be closed from Wonderland Road to Wellington Road.

The on-ramps from Wonderland Road to Highway 401 and 402 eastbound lanes will also be closed.

Highway 401 and 402 eastbound traffic will be rerouted during the closure via Wonderland Road, Manning Drive and Wellington Road.

Highway 401 Westbound Detour Route

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 will be closed from Wellington Road to Wonderland Road.

The on-ramps from Wellington Road to Highway 401 westbound lanes will also be closed.

Highway 401 westbound traffic will be rerouted during the closure via Wellington Road, Manning Drive and Wonderland Road.