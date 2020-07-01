LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are investigating following crash in Cayuga that injured three people.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Ford F150 was travelling westbound on Highway 3 waiting to turn left into a private driveway when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram truck.

That sent the Ford into an eastbound tractor-trailer.

The 18-year-old male driver of the F150 and the 45-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 47-year-old female passenger had to be extricated from one of the trucks and sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

Witnesses are urged to contact Haldimand OPP.