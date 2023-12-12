LONDON
    • 'Highlight of my life': Teen with Down’s syndrome scores first basket

    Angela Nicholson could hardly believe it as she watched her 15-year-old son, born with translocation Down’s syndrome, score his first ever basketball basket.

    “It was inspiring. It was the highlight of my life with Steven,” she said.

    The crowd was chanting Steven Nicholson’s name after scoring his first basket ever in a game between Goderich and Wingham on Monday.

    The Wingham native has always loved basketball, but has never been picked to play on a team, until this year. Chris Moore, coach of the FE Madill junior boy’s basketball lteam, said Steven is a valuable member of the Mustang’s squad, and wonderful example of dedication and perseverance.

    “I think it’s a great lesson for everybody to see what a little bit of kindness can do,” said Moore.

    While it was pre-determined that Steven was going to score when he entered the game, his Wingham teammates passed him the ball on several occasions. After a couple of unsuccessful shots, Steven heaved up a three-pointer, and it went through the hoop.

    The crowd went wild, and chanted his name.

    Steven said the moment he scored was “super, super cool,” and he can’t wait to score again.

    Scott Miller will have a full report on Steven’s big basket and the outpouring of support for him, Tuesday night on CTV London’s News at 6. 

