LONDON, ONT -- Highbury Avenue North has been shutdown in the area of Ilderton Road following a morning crash between a grain hauler and a vehicle.

At this time there is no word on severity of injuries beyond that no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash took place in the area of Higbury Avenue North and Ilderton Road some time after 8:15 a.m.

Damage to grain hauler is said to be severe, and fuel has been being spilled across the roadway.

Highbury Avenue will be closed between Nine Mile Road and Ilderton Road for several hours while police investigate and the collision is cleaned up.

The Ministry of Environment is also being called due to the fuel spill.