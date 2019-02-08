Featured
High winds, blowing snow close roads in midwestern Ontario
Blowing snow and high drifts closed roads near Wingham, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 6:04AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 8, 2019 4:21PM EST
Strong, gusty winds prompted Environment Canada to issue Special Weather Statements across southwestern Ontario, and the addition of snow has brought numerous road closures.
Winds with gusts up to 80 km/h were expected to continue into Friday afternoon before easing off.
Special weather statements are in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia, Windsor-Essex, and Huron-Perth.
Norfolk County and Grey-Bruce are under Wind Warnings with gusts up to 100 km/h possible.
In Grey County, OPP were encouraging motorists to avoid any unecessary travel as the road conditions deteriorated into Friday evening.
Snow squalls and high winds created treacherous driving conditions in Grey and Bruce counties, with a number of road closures.
UPDATE ROAD CLOSURES: Ongoing closures due to collisions and weather conditions. Please use caution and avoid any unnecessary travel. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^jp pic.twitter.com/O3pPP1GY4l— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) February 8, 2019