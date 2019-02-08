

CTV London





Strong, gusty winds prompted Environment Canada to issue Special Weather Statements across southwestern Ontario, and the addition of snow has brought numerous road closures.

Winds with gusts up to 80 km/h were expected to continue into Friday afternoon before easing off.

Special weather statements are in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia, Windsor-Essex, and Huron-Perth.

Norfolk County and Grey-Bruce are under Wind Warnings with gusts up to 100 km/h possible.

In Grey County, OPP were encouraging motorists to avoid any unecessary travel as the road conditions deteriorated into Friday evening.

Snow squalls and high winds created treacherous driving conditions in Grey and Bruce counties, with a number of road closures.