Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for London-Middlesex Friday.

The agency says high levels of air pollution have developed.

Hot and sunny conditions have resulted in increasing ground-level ozone concentrations for the region, which are expected to last into the afternoon.

In Sarnia-Lambton, the agency says there is both a smog and air health advisory in effect there due to deteriorating air quality.

Children, including teenagers, are at higher risk from outdoor air pollution because they often spend time being active outdoors. Young people are more likely to have asthma and their lungs are still developing.



People with cardiovascular disease can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate the disease leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.



If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.

Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly.