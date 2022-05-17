Here's why city councillors are endorsing provincial candidates
A growing list of municipal politicians are hoping to influence your choice in the upcoming provincial election.
On Monday, London West PC Candidate Paul Paolatto canvassed alongside Coun. Steve Lehman in Ward 8.
Lehman believes his endorsement of a provincial candidate can strengthen relations between the two levels of government.
“Paul is someone I can pick up the phone with and talk to about issues that affect the ward and London,” Lehman explained.
Paolatto adds that these kinds of endorsement can improve how local constituents are served by both levels of government.
“If you see the province and the municipality working well together, that can only serve Londoners better,” Paolatto said.
Meanwhile, Coun. Mariam Hamou has endorsed Green Party Candidate Carol Dyck in the riding of London North Centre.
Hamou acknowledges that backing one candidate over the others could be politically awkward if Dyck doesn’t win.
Coun. Mariam Hamou has endorsed the Green Party candidate but also welcomed PC and NDP signs on her lawn, May 16, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)“It’s a risk, but I’m doing it in good faith,” Hamou explained. “I’m not doing it to play partisan politics. I’m doing it because I actually believe in what she’s done, and I’ve worked with her.”
In Windsor, concern has been raised that endorsements could be seen as an overreach of political influence by those in office.
Last week Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens raised eyebrows when he backed a PC endorsement.
Experts warn that these endorsement could backfire.
Political Scientist Dr. Lydia Miljan says city council members risk alienating their own voter base ahead of this fall’s municipal election, based on their provincial endorsements.
“There’s no rules for endorsing candidates if you are a municipal politician, though the municipality is under the purview of the provincial government,” adds Miljan.
Though she’s announced her intention to vote Green, Councillor Hamou has also allotted space on her front lawn for signs by PC Candidate Jerry Pribil and NDP Candidate Terence Kernaghan.
“We are not going to do very badly in London North Centre if we elect any one of these three people,” she said.
Ontarians go to the polls June 2.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new London subway line
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honour. The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared Tuesday at Paddington Station.
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they spared at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
Average price of gas in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time
Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time high.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
Ukraine mounts effort to rescue last of the Mariupol steel mill fighters
Efforts were underway Tuesday to rescue the last of the defenders inside the Azovstal steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol after Ukrainian officials said the fighters had 'completed their mission' and there was no way to free the plant by military means.
Attacking schools, Russia deals a blow to Ukraine's future
The Ukrainian government says Russia has shelled more than 1,000 schools, destroying 95. Intentionally attacking schools and other civilian infrastructure is a war crime. Experts say wide-scale wreckage can be used as evidence of Russian intent, and to refute claims that schools were simply collateral damage.
Rising cost of living worries Canadians, defines Ontario election
The rising cost of living is worrying Canadians and defining the Ontario election as prices go up on everything from groceries to gas.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for man after child's suspicious death in Cambridge
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has released the name of a man they say could have information on the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge.
-
Police seek driver in hit and run collision involving cyclist
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run collision in Kitchener that sent a cyclist to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Kitchener Rangers reflect on rollercoaster season
The Kitchener Rangers' playoff run came to end over the weekend and the team is reflecting on their up-and-down OHL season.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex project looks at potential for wind farms to power greenhouse sector
A new joint venture investigates using existing wind farms to power and heat greenhouses in southwestern Ontario.
-
Essex Council approves bylaw to regulate short-term rentals
The Town of Essex has given final approval to a new bylaw that will regulate short-term rentals.
-
Sunshine and average temperatures in Windsor-Essex weather
Environment Canada is expecting a clear Tuesday with average temperatures in the Windsor area.
Barrie
-
'Way too fast for Wyevale:' OPP clock motorist speeding 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
A Tiny Township motorist is accused of stunt driving after speeding more than double the posted limit, according to provincial police.
-
Public invited to participate in a filming at Barrie's waterfront
The City of Barrie will shoot a video for a survey on Tuesday, and the public is encouraged to participate.
-
Six people arrested for trying to steal vehicles in Caledon: OPP
Six people were arrested for trying to steal cars from a subdivision in Caledon, according to provincial police.
Northern Ontario
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they spared at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
-
Northern Ont. union worried members were exposed to cell-destroying substances
Mine Mill Unifor Local 598 says staff at some of the area's long-term care facilities and nursing homes may have been exposed to cytotoxins.
Ottawa
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hog's Back Swing Bridge closing for two days of maintenance
The National Capital Commission is closing the Hog’s Back Swing Bridge for two days starting tonight to conduct 'further maintenance on the bridge closing system.'
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they spared at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.
-
Ontario Greens seek to build on Schreiner's debate performance, eye two ridings
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is trying to build on momentum today from the leaders' debate, visiting the two ridings in which he sees the most potential for growth of his party.
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they spared at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Quebec English-speakers have higher unemployment, lower income than French-speakers: study
Who are Quebec's English-speakers in 2022, anyway? A new study shows they're young, extremely ethnically diverse -- and are struggling in the workforce, with higher unemployment and lower income than French-speakers.
-
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
-
Classes cancelled at Royal West Academy due to small fire
Classes at Royal West Academy in Montreal West have been cancelled due to a small fire on campus.
Atlantic
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
-
Section of Herring Cove Road closed to traffic as Halifax police investigate stabbing
Halifax Regional Police are on scene in the Herring Cove Road area after a person was stabbed overnight.
-
Mother of Chantel Moore tells inquest about night N.B. police shot her daughter
The mother of an Indigenous woman shot by New Brunswick police in 2020 told a coroner's inquest Monday that less than two hours after she was awakened by an officer seeking her daughter's address to check on her safety, police returned with news that her daughter had been killed.
Winnipeg
-
Sex workers concerned over proposed legislation bringing changes to hotels
Sex workers are raising concerns about a proposed law aimed at cracking down on human traffickers who use short-term rentals, saying the move could make things less safe for them.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
-
Beavers taking a toll on this Winnipeg neighbourhood's tree canopy
Some busy beavers have been taking a toll on a Winnipeg neighbourhood's tree canopy, prompting a group of residents to work with the city to save the trees.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at home in Thorncliffe
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on Simons Crescent N.W. Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.
-
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
'Great for all of Alberta': Flames, Oilers prepare for battle in second round
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk weren't even born the last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they still understand how much the Battle of Alberta means to fans of both teams.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of woman, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
-
Average price of gas in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time
Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time high.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
Vancouver
-
'Devastating': Vancouver dad's tweet about son's empty birthday party strikes nerve
A Vancouver dad whose son is on the autism spectrum took to social media to share how painful it was to see only one classmate at his birthday party. Now, he's receiving a flood of support that he hopes marks the start of an important conversation.
-
Metro Vancouver fresh food bank sees 10-fold surge in demand during pandemic
A Metro Vancouver food bank program that provides fresh groceries to people in need is serving 10 times more families than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
B.C. liberal leader slams $800M museum 'vanity project' on first day in legislature
British Columbia Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said that if elected premier he would halt plans to build a new Royal B.C. Museum, calling it a “billion-dollar vanity project” after he took his seat in the legislature.