Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.

The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. But as a statutory holiday, it can be confusing regarding what’s open and what’s closed across the city.

So whether you’re wondering what’s opened in London on the holiday or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the long weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day Monday.

OPEN

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

Most pharmacies (call ahead or check online to confirm the hours of a specific location)

The Beer Store (Wharncliffe Road South location is drive-thru only)

Thames Valley Golf Course and Fanshawe Golf Course

Storybook Gardens

London Children’s Museum

The Factory

East Park

Boler Mountain

CLOSED

Banks

Canada Post mail collection and delivery (post offices operated by private sector companies may be open, call ahead or check online to confirm hours of a specific location)

All municipal offices

Curbside garbage/recycling pickup

London Public Library

LCBO stores

Most grocery stores (call ahead or check online to confirm the hours of a specific location)

Masonville Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

White Oaks Mall

What are the rules surrounding fireworks?

Nothing kicks off a summer holiday quite like a fireworks display, but recently their personal use by residents has been a matter of debate.

So what are the rules for personal fireworks use?

Londoners are permitted to set off fireworks, but they’re only allowed on the Victoria Day Monday holiday between sundown and 11 p.m., and are forbidden from being used on a public street, park or road without a city permit.

What free recreational activities are being offered by the city?

If you and your family are looking for something fun to do over the Victoria Day long weekend weekend, then the City of London might have some options for you.

Various community and recreational centres across the city will be offering free activities on the holiday Monday, including recreational swims, indoor roller skating, badminton, aquafit, yoga, arts, lane swimming and an open family gym.

For a full list of the participating facilities, the activities being offered, the start/end time of each activity and for registration, you can visit the City of London website.

In addition, the city announced on Friday that the city’s spray pads have officially opened for the season. They’re opened daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Exploring “LGBTQ2S+ love in the digital world,” LOVE TEXT is a video art project that will be on display at 345 Ridout St. on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The TD Sunfest Block Party will also kick off this weekend, taking place on Friday and Saturday. The free event will feature local, national and international music acts.

Opening at the Fanshawe Pioneer Village

May 20 will also mark opening day the Fanshawe Pioneer Village, and Londoners are welcomed to join along for their 64th season.

Visitors will be able to explore the Heritage Village, see inside the buildings, and “watch history brought to life.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 1424 Clarke Rd.