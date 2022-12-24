Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed in London, Ont. this holiday weekend

With the Christmas weekend finally upon us, Londoners are looking forward to much-needed time with family and friends.

But in case you need to run out over the next three days, you may be wondering what stores are open and what services are operating.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this holiday weekend.

Saturday, December 24

CLOSED

MLHU offices

Western Fair District COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Westmount Shopping Centre vaccination clinic

London Public Library (due to weather)

City of London offices

Clarke Road North EnviroDepot (due to weather)

OPENED

Masonville Mall – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

White Oaks Mall – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LCBO stores – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Beer Store – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores – (hours vary, call ahead or check website to confirm hours)

Pharmacies – (call ahead or check website to confirm hours)

London Transit (operating on normal weekend schedule)

Victoria Park skating rink (weather permitting)

Sunday, December 25

CLOSED

London public Library

Banks

Most grocery stores (call ahead or check website to confirm hours)

Masonville Mall

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

All LCBO stores

All Beer Store locations

Most pharmacies (call ahead or check website to confirm hours)

Canada Post offices

MLHU offices

Storybook Gardens

Western Fair District COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Westmount Shopping Centre vaccination clinic

City of London offices

OPENED

London Transit (operating on special holiday schedule)

Victoria Park skating rink (weather permitting)

Monday, December 26

OPENED

Masonville Mall – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

White Oaks Mall – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westmount Shopping Centre – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Select LCBO stores – (call ahead or check website to confirm hours)

Select Beer Store locations – (call ahead or check website to confirm hours)

Grocery stores (Hours vary, call ahead or check website to confirm hours)

Pharmacies – (Hours vary, call ahead or check website to confirm hours)

London Transit (operating on special holiday schedule)

Victoria Park skating rink (weather permitting)

CLOSED

London Public Library

Canada Post offices

Banks

Storybook Gardens

MLHU offices

Western Fair District COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Westmount Shopping Centre vaccination clinic

City of London offices

No garbage or recycling pickup

NOTE: For specific hours of operation for the aforementioned businesses and services, please call ahead or check out their website.