Here's a few things you may not know about Reta Ismail

Newly named CTV London News at Six anchor Reta Ismail has just assumed her new role, but she’s no newcomer to the community.

Reta was born in Baghdad, Iraq and lived in a refugee camp in Greece for part of her childhood. Her family then came to Canada and settled in different parts of Ontario before Reta moved to London nine years ago.

Here’s a few other things you may not know about her.

What is your favourite food?

My favourite food is my mom’s homemade “Assyrian Dolma” – an authentic dish that is popular among Mediterranean cultures. It’s basically grape leaves stuffed with minced rice and veggies with delicious spices.

What is your favourite place to travel?

My favourite place to travel is Miami, Florida. I love the sun, heat and ocean. Miami also has a great restaurant scene!

What is your favourite thing about London?

My favourite thing about London is all the beautiful trails along the Thames. I take the kids on a bike ride along the trails and it’s one of our favourite outdoor activities. I also love the local restaurant scene, with a variety of cuisine from around the world. It’s really come along way in the last few years, there’s always a new spot to try.

If somebody was visiting the London area, what site/attraction would you say is a must see/do?

If someone was visiting the London area, I would recommend the Covent Garden Market to check out some great local vendors. I would also suggest Storybook Gardens, they have a great ice trail in the winter and a splash pad for the kids in the summer. Of course I'd also recommend watching a live concert or show at one of the great venues in the city.

What is your favourite thing about your job?

My favourite part about my job is it’s something new every single day. Although we don’t work normal 9-5 hours, the time flies when you are in the newsroom. I also love that you are always in the know about the latest news, weather and pretty much everything happening locally and around the world.

What life experience(s) do you think helps you most as a journalist?

Personally speaking, I think my life experience that has helped me most as a journalist is the adversity I have faced in my life. You can better relate with members of your audience if you have walked in their shoes.

What motivates you to continue telling the stories of Londoners and people in our region?

I am motivated to continue sharing stories from our community because it’s a great way to get to know the issues facing Londoners, and to try and find ways to help shine some light on important causes.

What is one thing you want people to know about you?

One thing I want people to know about me is I love being around people and getting to know them on a personal level. Our world is very diverse and everyone has their own story to telI — want to hear it!

What example do you hope to set for your kids?

I hope to set a positive example for my kids by letting them know it’s okay to fail, as long as you continue trying to reach your goal. It has taken me more than 15 years to get to where I am in my career, the road was bumpy, but I stayed on track and focused to make sure I accomplished my dream.

What does it mean to you to be a working mom and how do you juggle a good work/life balance?

Being a working mom is tough no matter what you do for a living. The reward is finding a good balance to be able to have a career and attend your child’s soccer game. I am fortunate that I work for a company that allows for a good work/life balance.