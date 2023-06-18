Here is London’s Father’s Day Sunday forecast

It’s Father’s Day Sunday and people are eager to get outside and make the most of their day. And with the official start of summer only days away, sunshine will be aplenty this week in the Forest City.

On Sunday, London can expect sunny skies and a high of 28 C, with a UV index of eight, or very high.

Overnight, skies will remain clear with a low of 12 C.

For the start of the workweek, there will be a mix of sun and cloud, with sustained winds of 20 km/h in the morning. Monday’s high will reach 30 C, feeling like 31 C with the humidex.

For Monday night, skies will remain clear with a low of 17 C.

On Tuesday, the sunny weather will continue with a high of 28 C, and a low of 17 C and clear skies in the overnight hours.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High of 29 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 27 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 25 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 25 C.